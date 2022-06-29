The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave. Jeffersonville (Main Branch), and the Clarksville Library (Clarksville Branch) is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Listed below are July events at the library.
Let’s learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) invites the public to join library staff on Friday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to noon for an hour devoted to “The History of the Quartermaster Depot.” Diane Stepro, the library’s Family and History Librarian, will “show and tell” the documents, some of which are newly acquired, of this amazing piece of history.
The Quartermaster Depot, formerly a military warehouse in Jeffersonville, covered four city blocks and then expanded to 10 by the end of World War II. The Quadrangle, as part of it is now known, is home to various offices, restaurants, and storefronts.
Meet and Greet with Dorian and Dwight
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is devoting an hour to Dorian and Dwight, two of the cutest pet rats you will ever have the pleasure to meet, Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville Main Branch location. Dorian and Dwight live with Alma “Selina” Moreno, a student at Jeffersonville High School and an employee of the library.
Dorian is a black and white hooded fancy rat, and Dwight is a cream hooded fancy rat. They have been with Moreno and her family for the past 19 months, and according to her, “they are super friendly and very good with people.” They will be in a cage, and after the program, everyone is invited to come up and meet them.
Fancy rats are thought to be more intelligent than other domesticated rodents, and they typically live two to three years. Rats, and fancy rats, in particular, make very friendly and outgoing pets and enjoy the company of humans.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, July 9 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville (Main Branch.) Experience and learn about the benefits of essential oils while playing Bingo. Winners will receive prizes.
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies. Her heart and passion for helping others is a true delight as they discover healthy and affordable options for themselves and their furry companions.
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites book lovers on Tuesday, July 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location to have a Conversation about Books.
Join Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Cancer in men
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturday, July 16, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Main Branch, will devote an hour to learning about Cancer in Men. Guest speaker will be Dr. Giavonne Rondo. This program is the second of four new programs devoted to men’s health to be presented by Dr. Rondo. The remaining two will be in August and October. Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine; she has practiced in Kentuckiana for almost 20 years.
According to the American Cancer Society, prostate, colorectal, lung, and skin cancers most often affect men. Other than skin cancers, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men.
Respite Rabbit Village
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will display a collective art exhibit featuring polymer clay sculptures and a mixed media diorama, courtesy of Artist Donna Shaw. This exhibit, along with framed art created by the Youth Group members of Eastern Heights Baptist Church, Jeffersonville, will be on display at the Jeffersonville Library beginning Saturday, July 16 through Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
The pieces created by the Youth Group will focus around the theme of Friendship. These art pieces will be hung on the walls in the second-floor art gallery, whereas Shaw’s three-dimensional Respite Rabbit Village, will be displayed on tables, both upstairs and in the North Display Case on the first floor.
An art reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on the opening day of the exhibit, Saturday, July 16. The reception will be in the second-floor gallery of the library. Light refreshments will be served.
This heavenly exhibit will be available during regular hours of operation.
For more information on the July programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
