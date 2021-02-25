The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, which includes both the Jeffersonville and the Clarksville libraries, will reopen to the public beginning Monday, March 1.
With the safety of the patrons and staff being a top priority, all COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place. Social distancing and masks will be required at all times while using the library.
“We are delighted to open our doors to the public once again. Even though we have been doing about 200 curbside orders a week and a variety of online programming, I know a lot of people missed being able to come into the library to browse our shelves, work on a computer, use the various office equipment, or have a quiet place to study" said Library Director David Seckman.
"We also missed our patrons and have been doing a lot of work behind the scenes to prepare to welcome them back; we look forward to seeing them soon.”
Library hours for both locations will be Monday — Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The computer labs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis with limited seating. The Makerspace and Indiana Room at the Jeffersonville library will resume their normal hours.
Curbside services will be available Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The book drops are open and free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots at both locations. The Friends of the Library will open the bookstore on the second and fourth Friday and Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Although the meeting rooms will not yet be open, virtual programming will continue. The library offers a variety of fun and interactive programs for youth, teens, and adults. Virtual programs are a great opportunity to participate in library programs from the comfort of home. Most virtual programming is recorded so it can be watched at the user's convenience. The Youth Services department will be open but the play areas at both locations will remain closed.
For more information, go to jefflibrary.org. The main library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville.
Virtual book clubs and crafts
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Clarksville Branch will host free virtual book clubs, crafting and educational events for adults during March.
A new adult learning program called Topic Tuesday will be presented on Zoom on Tuesday, March 9 at 2 p.m. This program will be a presentation on the lives of Indiana authors and their contributions to the literary world. There will be time for discussion and conversation on this topic of local-interest at the end of the presentation. This program will be monthly featuring a new topic each month.
Crafters of all experience levels are invited to join Crafting on a Budget on Friday, March 19 at 11 a.m. This adult craft program will teach participants how to make a no-sew sock bunny and include conversation on inexpensive crafting. Most materials will be provided and can be picked up at the Clarksville location. Please register on our online calendar to reserve your craft kit at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
The library will also host two virtual book clubs this month, Literary Ladies Book Club and the Clarksville Branch Book Club.
The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet on Monday, March 15 at 6 p.m. to discuss the book "She’s Come Undone," by Wally Lamb.
The Clarksville Branch Book Club will meet on Wednesday, March 31 at 1 p.m. to discuss the book "My Name is Lucy Barton," by Elizabeth Strout.
Register on the online calendar to get more information about the books and be connected via Zoom.
For more information on these programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5640.
Virtual toddler story time
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Clarksville Branch will host two virtual toddler story times in March. These programs will be on Zoom on March 11 and 25 at 10:30 a.m.
Toddler story time is designed for children 4 and younger and will feature stories, songs, activities, and a craft. Accompanying the fun, the new librarian Mrs. Q, will encourage early literacy, school readiness, and social skills during these interactive programs.
Activities and craft supplies will be provided by the library via story time kits. Kits and space are limited so register each child individually on our online calendar at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
For more information on these programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5640.
