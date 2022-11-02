McDonald’s restaurants across Kentucky and Southern Indiana are supporting teachers by presenting a series of MAC Grants this fall. Each $500 MAC (Make Activities Count) Grant is designed to help local teachers fund new and exciting projects designed to engage their students in creative ways.
Recently, the Jeffersonville McDonald’s presented a $500 check to Amy Whitaker, a teacher at Jeffersonville High School. Whitaker will use the grant to purchase stand mixers for a student-run catering company.
McDonald’s hopes this MAC Grant will allow for some unique projects and/or enhanced classroom experiences for students.
McDonald’s owner/operators are recognized in many communities throughout the country for entrepreneurship and their commitment to our local schools and communities. To continue that commitment, McDonald’s owner/operators in Kentucky will provide about 50 individual teachers with MAC Grants with the goal of helping build important personal career or business skills for students.
For decades, working at McDonald’s has offered restaurant employees the chance to learn transferable skills on the job such as teamwork, customer service, accountability, and communication in a collaborative environment with the schedule flexibility to meet their needs.
Students and those looking to continue their schooling or return to school can also enroll in McDonald’s signature education and career advising program Archways to Opportunity. The program provides eligible employees at participating restaurants an opportunity to earn college tuition assistance, a high school diploma, access free education and career advising services and learn English as a second language. So far in 2022, local McDonald’s restaurants across Kentucky have provided more than $90,000 in tuition assistance to help employees continue their education.
Job seekers can go to McDonalds.com/careers or text APPLY to 38000 to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them. They can also start a job application by saying, “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s” to any Alexa device or saying “Google, help me get a job at McDonald’s” to any device with the Google Assistant built in. Potential applicants will receive a text message shortly thereafter with a link to continue their application process.
