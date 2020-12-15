LOUISVILLE — Joella’s Hot Chicken announced Tuesday the opening of its newest location at 1225 Veterans Parkway, Suite 700, in Clarksville.
Joella’s, a Louisville-based fast-casual restaurant featuring hot chicken and a variety of made-from-scratch sides, will celebrate the grand opening of this new location with a “free hot chicken for a year” giveaway on Friday, Dec. 18 for the first 100 guests in line in their cars.
This is the third location in the Louisville area, joining two across the bridge in Kentucky in Middletown and St. Matthews.
Joella’s decided to change the popular grand opening event to in-car only to ensure social distancing is followed and with the health and safety of their customers top of mind.
At the event on Dec. 18, Joella’s will award the one-year supply of free hot chicken, redeemable at the new Clarksville location, to each of the first 100 adults in their cars with identification. The car line will form behind the balloon arch outside the front entrance of Joella’s. Guests will remain inside their vehicles the entire time, and the free meal vouchers will be awarded at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18. The Clarksville Joella’s will open for normal hours 11 a.m. Friday morning.
“We are excited to grow our presence in the Louisville area — where Joella’s Hot Chicken calls home — with our third location here,” said Christina Happel, regional vice president of operations for Joella’s Hot Chicken.
“We have received feedback that Southern Indiana commuters and residents alike are always looking for new options for dine-in, carryout, or delivery, so we cannot wait to offer our craveable chicken and mouth-watering sides as a delicious option for busy families looking for variety in their meals.”
This is the 19th location for the popular dining chain, now the largest hot chicken restaurant brand in the United States with stores in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. The new Joella’s location is about 2,681 square feet and includes an outdoor patio that will be open in warmer months.
During the current pandemic, this new Joella’s location is bringing dozens of hospitality jobs to Clark County. Management is still hiring for a few remaining 40 full- and part-time positions, including managers, cooks, cashiers, guest ambassadors, dining room attendants, and dishwashers. New employees can earn up to $13.00 an hour with advancement opportunities, food and beverage discounts, and the potential for cash tips. Interested applicants should apply online at joellas.com/careers.
Joella’s Hot Chicken is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, and kids eat free every Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m. with an adult purchase of a Chicken Plate, Big Sammie or salad. Guests can dine in or pick up, and Joella’s also offers a full catering menu and delivery through DoorDash. Each store serves Boylan Craft Sodas and a selection of canned craft and domestic beers. For more information about Joella’s Hot Chicken or to see the full menu, visit Joellas.com.
