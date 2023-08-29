Celebrate Galena Digital Library’s sixth anniversary with a Birthday Bash on Friday, Sept. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 6954 Highway 150, Floyds Knobs.
Enjoy balloon creations from the Balloon Lady, face-painting, and a birthday cake. Guests can also meet a historical interpreter from the 1840s, and learn about the history of the house where the library is located.
This event marks the 180th birthday of the building, the Charles and Elletha Frederick House, which was recently recognized in the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology.
Galena Digital Library is a branch of The Floyd County Library, offering books, story times, and a Makerspace featuring a 3D printer and laser engraver.
This free event is for all ages and no registration is required.
