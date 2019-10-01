JEFFERSONVILLE — A Clark County judge has denied a request for bond to be set in the case of a man charged with fatally shooting his coworker at a Jeffersonville business in July.
Bobby Powell, 19 at the time of his arrest, is charged with the murder of James Winters Jr. July 10 at Big O Tires at 2550 Allison Lane. He also faces a level 3 felony for aggravated battery, a level 5 felony for carrying a handgun within 500 feet of a school and a class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana related to the incident.
Powell has been held without bond in the Clark County jail since his arrest in July. However, a motion filed by the defense July 15 states that was a violation of his constitutional rights, and that "his detention before trial imposes an unreasonable burden on defendant and counsel in preparation of his defense," it states.
It also requests that he either be released on his own recognizance during pretrial or that a bail be set in "a reasonable and lower amount."
Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael denied the motion Tuesday during a hearing. Powell has a final pretrial conference set for Oct. 16 with a jury trial scheduled for Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.
