Read beyond the beaten path at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library this summer. The library will offer several fun and exciting events for youth and families during the month of June. The programs listed below will take place at the Jeffersonville Library location, 211 East Court Avenue.
• Family Movie Time will be on Saturday, June 4, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Come see camp-themed movies. Cool off by watching the big screen, eating popcorn, and having a great time. No registration is required.
• Silly Storytime will be offered on June 6 and June 20, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Are you ready for some silliness? Mr. Mike has just the book to bring out the giggles, and Miss Janet has a craft that will enthuse any creative kid. This program is for students in Grades K – 2. Registration is required.
• Mother Goose on the Loose Storytime will be offered on June 14 – June 15 and June 21 –June 22 from 10:30 – 11 a.m. Miss Liz is excited to lead the littlest patrons and their caregivers through all kinds of stories, rhymes, songs, and activities. This program is for ages 0 to 3 and a caregiver. No registration is required.
• Preschool Storytime will be offered on June 14 – June 15, and June 21 – June 22 from 1:15 – 2 p.m. Do you have little ones ages 3-5 who are excited about school but are too young to go yet? Storytime is the perfect solution. Kids go in by themselves for stories, crafts, and games. Registration is required.
• Game Day will be offered for families on June 16 from 3 – 5 p.m. in the YS Activity Room. Learn to play a new board game. No registration is required.
• Build a Fairy and Gnome Garden will be offered on June 17 from 2 - 3 p.m. This program is for Grades 3 - 6. Limited seating is available for this program. Sometimes when we let our hands get dirty, a little magic happens. Registration is required.
• Maker Mania will be offered on June 18 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. This program is for Grades K – 8. The camp-themed summer reading program gave library staff a great idea. Let’s use maker toys to imagine a creation or invention that would enhance the camping experience. No registration is required.
• JTPLteen Anime Club will be offered on June 21, from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Back by popular demand, the library will host a live, in-person anime club where we pick up on favorite games, crafts, and activities, all based on our favorite anime or manga. This program is for Grades 6 – 12. Registration is required.
• Wands at the Ready! A Rusty Ammerman Magic Show. This show will be offered on June 23 from 7 - 7:45 p.m. and is for the Harry Potter fan. Rusty Ammerman is a Master Magician who brings vast experiences to every show. Come witness transfiguration, apparition, disapparition, teleportation, and even levitation, causing volunteers to magically float before their eyes. No registration is required.
• The Kentucky Herpetological Society will be at the library on June 24, 2:30 -3:30 p.m. Come see and ask questions about reptiles and amphibians. No registration is required.
• Virtual Dungeon and Dragons will take place on Zoom, June 27, from 4 -5:30 p.m. If you have ever thought about playing, now is the time to join. Who knows, the DM might give you a secret or two to spice up the storyline. If you are a new player, register to get a message from the DM with details about the game and what you need to join. This program is for Grades 6 - 12. Registration is required.
• JTPLteen Anime Club will be on June 30, 4 -5:30 p.m. Back by popular demand. The in-person anime club will pick up on favorite games, crafts, and activities, all based on our favorite anime or manga. Of course library staff will talk a lot about anime/manga and maybe watch a bit. This program is for Grades 6-12, and registration is required.
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer the Cultural Pass to youth again this summer. The Cultural Pass is an innovation initiative to promote art and culture and improve summer learning in our community. The Pass is valid for a one-time general admission at each of the participating venues from June 1 to September 4, 2022. The Pass is free to youth up to 21 and will be available at both Jeffersonville Township Public Library locations.
To learn more about the Summer Reading Club or events at the library, call the Jeffersonville Library Youth Services Department at 812-285-5636 or the Clarksville Library at 285-5640 or check out the library website jefflibrary.org. Join the Summer Reading Club Online at https://jefflibrary.beanstack.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.