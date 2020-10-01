NEW ALBANY — The Kentuckiana Association of Musicians and Singers (KAMS) is presenting an open house Saturday for its new music center.
The nonprofit has opened a new community music center at 216 Spring Street in New Albany. The public is invited to visit the center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a tour. The building includes spaces for rehearsals, music lessons and a recording studio, KAMS Director Owen Heritage said, and people will be able to use the space at no cost.
The event will include live music throughout the day from a variety of performers, and there will be a fundraising yard sale — nothing will be priced, and people can choose how much to donate, Heritage said.
The open house will feature an "instrument petting zoo" where musicians will teach adults and kids about various instruments, Heritage said.
Masks and social distancing will be required. The event will be livestreamed on the Kentuckiana Association of Musicians and Singers Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.