OTISCO — Most everyone is aware of the fast-food franchise Kentucky Fried Chicken and its mouthwatering selection of menu items. Since the company’s first opening in 1952, KFC has seen great success and has expanded to 25,000 locations all across the world.
However, few people might know about its founder, Colonel Harland David Sanders. Colonel is not part of Sanders’ given name, nor it is a military title. Colonel is the highest honorary title awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Despite what the name of the franchise might indicate, Sanders’ beginnings can be traced back to Indiana — Otisco, to be exact. Otisco is about seven miles east of Henryville.
Last Friday, on Zollman Road, a small crowd of people gathered to place and dedicate a marker commemorating Sanders’ birthplace. The Clark’s Grant Historical Society did the honors.
“We just want to see history is not forgotten. That is what the Clark’s Grant Historical Society does,” Nancy Hemphill said. Hemphill is a longtime member of the group, which advocated for the creation and the placement of the marker.
Sanders lived on the 80-acre farm from the time he was born in 1890 until 1902. A few years later, in 1906, Sanders went to live with his uncle in New Albany.
Though the original house in which Sanders had lived is no longer there because it burned, the current owners said it was very close to the entrance of the property. Two large tree stumps remain near the place where the house was built. Presumably, the trees were planted there to provide the house with some shade.
Though no one gave a speech, the marker was installed so everyone driving by could see it. The current owners of the property, Dave and Karen Shaw, were present at the ceremony. The couple were enthusiastic about the placement of the marker.
“We want to spread the word about the marker because it’s of great historical value, especially to those who live in the area,” Dave Shaw said.
He’s no stranger to the property, as he spent a lot of time there since his father purchased it in 1968.
“I came here every Saturday as a child, and I was allowed to bring friends. We would have fun just playing and exploring the land," he said.
That wasn’t the only tie Shaw and his father had with the colonel. Shaw recalled the time when he got in contact with the famous franchisor.
“My father got to meet the colonel when he came out here. One evening during the early 1970s, a radio program on News Radio 840 WHAS featured Sanders. I was 11, and I wanted to call in and tell him my father now owned the property where he grew up.”
The small crowd walked on the same ground where the colonel stood during a documentary he made during the early 1970s, when Shaw’s father got to meet him.
Shaw told participants how he acquired the land.
“We inherited the property in 2014. My mom asked me if I wanted to live on the property. We wanted a change, so I said yes,” he said.
The Shaws then gave a brief tour of the property. What they presumed was the original well is still there, as is a hole in the ground for one of the original barn’s support beams.
“The farm is still in operation today. We lease out the pasture to those who are interested. We also grow soybeans,” Shaw answered when one of the participants asked about the farm’s function.
He also relayed another interesting piece of history related to the property. In 1781, the Virginia General Assembly adopted a resolution for granting land to the soldiers for the Illinois Campaign.
Two years later in 1783, another act was passed for surveying the land.
“We have the original survey markings from the late 1700s on the deed,” Shaw said, indicating the property was measured before Indiana even became a state.
