Kentucky Kingdom, Louisville’s premier family-friendly entertainment destination, and favorite daycation destination, will open its gates for the 2023 season beginning Saturday, May 13.
The season calendar is filled with showstopping entertainment guests of all ages will enjoy. From Kentucky Kingdom’s first-ever spectacular fireworks show, Summer Blast, beginning Friday, July 7, running every Friday and Saturday throughout July, to roaming magicians and local musicians or dazzling entertainment from groups like XPogo Stunt Team, the WOW Water Circus and Comedy Kingdom, there’s something for everyone at Kentucky Kingdom.
In addition to new experiences, the park’s family-friendly rides, thrilling coasters, two wave pools, water slides, and special events, create memory-making opportunities for families. The season extends even longer, through October as our family-friendly fall event, Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom, returns for its second year.
“We look forward to welcoming families and guests back to the park for the 2023 season, especially with the many surprises we have lined up for this year,” said Sarah Worrell, Kentucky Kingdom General Manager. “We’re proud to be Louisville’s daycation destination, and as we open our gates for the season, guests will be emersed in a safe, fun-filled getaway packed full with our many rides, attractions, and entertainment options only found right here in Louisville’s backyard.”
Summer temperatures will soon soar and a quick trip to Kentucky Kingdom’s Hurricane Bay is the perfect way to cool off! Beginning Saturday, May 27, guests can float on over to Hurricane Bay, while Gold and Diamond season passholders will receive early access to the water park every Saturday and Sunday of the season.
Starting at $74.99, Kentucky Kingdom offers a variety of season pass options to fit everyone’s needs. Learn more about the different season pass options and compare values and benefits online at kentuckykingdom.com. Don’t forget, prices increase after Sunday, June 11.
For more information on hours, season passes, entertainment schedule, and more, go to kentuckykingdom.com.
