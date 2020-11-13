FRANKFORT – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s highest ever number of new daily COVID-19 cases and deaths on Friday as the pandemic significantly worsens across the commonwealth and the United States.
“Like almost every state in America, we are seeing a surge here in Kentucky that is concerning and deadly,” said Gov. Beshear. “But like every state in America, the power to stop it is in our hands.”“This amount of community spread continues to hit our more vulnerable. We are mourning another loss of a veteran from the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center.
“This is the toughest spot we’ve been in so far. Please follow those red zone county recommendations and school recommendations. You must do your part. If you are not wearing a mask, you are putting yourself at personal risk. We cannot let this escalation continue. Everybody’s got to pull their weight. Come on, Team Kentucky. Too many of us are hurting and too many of us are dying.”
Beshear reported Friday’s numbers at 3,173 new cases, 25 new deaths, 1,358 hospitalized, 307 in ICU and 147 on ventilators. Counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Hardin, Kenton and Boone. Each of these counties has more than 100 new cases; Jefferson County has 630.
