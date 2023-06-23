JEFFERSONVILLE — Anyone who misses the dishes served at Jeffersonville’s Kobe Japanese Steakhouse doesn’t have to wait any longer to enjoy owner Dee Morabito’s cooking.
That’s because Morabito, along with her husband Paul Morabito, has opened a new restaurant serving Asian-inspired cuisine just down the street from the steakhouse they owned for two decades.
Sushi and Boba Tea House, 332 West Market Street, is a stone’s throw away from her former eatery and filled with some familiar faces, too.
“When she opened, she called me and I gave (my other job) my notice,” said sushi chef Tuan Nguyen.
Nguyen has been a sushi chef for 15 years and worked at Kobe when it was open. He’s also been a sushi chef at Louisville’s Sake Blue.
Morabito said the restaurant’s General Tso Chicken and General Tso Chicken sushi rolls are popular with customers. So is the chicken teriyaki.
Both the Genereal Tso and teriyaki sauces are reminiscent of those used at Kobe.
Customers may see another familiar face when they dine at Sushi and Boba Tea House. Max Olivera works as a chef for the restaurant and also worked for Morabito at Kobe.
“We were excited when she told me (the new restaurant opened),” Olivera said. “We get along good.”
Olivera has experience as a chef on a Hibachi grill.
“It’s fun when you like what you’re doing, I like what I do,” Olivera said. “The more people like it and the more they are excited.”
Morabito is happy to have Olivera back on board.
“He makes the best Teriyaki sauce,” she said. “Very good sauce and we have good General Tso chicken. We had a few orders this afternoon of the General Tso sushi.”
Morabito said she closed Kobe after the lease at the building wasn’t renewed.
“I stayed home for three years, so I just wanted to try something small like this,” she said. “That’s fine. It’s something new. I added boba teas to go, carryout. People want to sit here, just like at lunch earlier they want to sit here, sit outside.”
The Morabitos are no stranger to downtown Jeffersonville and have invested, and lived, in property on West Market Street for decades.
Paul worked to refurbish the home the restaurant is in, which they own, into a space to sell and serve food.
Sushi and Boba Tea House sells appetizers, entrees, fried rice, soup, noodle bowls, sushi, coffee and teas. It’s open Tuesday through Sunday.
