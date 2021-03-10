SCOTT/CLARK COUNTIES — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor HydraTech Field Services plans to begin repair work next week on two bridges over I-65 in Scott and Clark Counties. Work will take place simultaneously at both S.R. 56 over I-65 and S.R. 56 over I-65 in Scott County.
Starting on or after Wednesday, March 17, crews will begin repair work on the center pier of S.R. 56 over I-65. This will require inside shoulder closures for both directions of I-65.
Overnight lane closures are expected to begin at the overpass in early May, starting with the right northbound lane. The right southbound lane and entrance ramp from S.R. 56 will close nightly starting in mid-May. Each lane will close at about 9 p.m. each night and reopen each morning around 6 a.m.
Joint replacement and barrier wall repair is also planned later this spring at a third location on S.R. 3 in Scott County.
Also starting on or after March 17, work will begin on the center pier of Ebenezer Church Road over I-65. Crews will start on the northbound side of the pier and move to the southbound side in mid-April. Single-lane closures will be required in one direction at a time for the duration of the project.
Bridge joint replacement and barrier wall repair is scheduled to begin in mid-May on S.R. 3 over an abandoned railroad in Scott County. The bridge is located south of Blocher, approximately half a mile south of the north junction of S.R. 3 and S.R. 56. Work will be completed during the day under lane closures with flagging.
The nearly $300,000 contract was awarded in October of 2020 and is expected to be complete by the end of June, weather permitting. Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
