NEW ALBANY — The Sherman Minton Renewal team will be pouring concrete on the lower deck of eastbound Interstate 64 on Friday evening through Saturday, weather permitting.
The right lane of eastbound I-64 (lower deck) will be closed beginning on or after 6 p.m. Friday. The lane closure will remain in effect throughout the day Saturday until about noon or until the completion of concrete-pouring activities. In the event of inclement weather, the concrete pour will be rescheduled to take place during the evening of March 3 through March 4.
An additional concrete pour on the lower deck for eastbound I-64 is scheduled to occur the evening of March 17 through the day on March 18, weather permitting. The right lane of eastbound I-64 (lower deck) will be closed on or after 6 p.m. March 17. The lane closure will remain in effect until about noon March 18 or until the completion of concrete-pouring activities.
Eastbound I-64 traffic will still be permitted across the top deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge. The eastbound I-64 exit ramp to New Albany will remain open. Access to I-64 eastbound from New Albany and eastbound I-64 to Interstate 264 will be closed during these weekend lane closures.
Delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.
