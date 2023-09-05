Lanesville Heritage Weekend is an annual street festival held since 1977. This four-day event features numerous entertainment options for the entire family. At the festival, you’ll have an opportunity to experience what it’s like to live in Indiana, with all its authentic customs and traditions.
More than 70,000 guests of Lanesville Heritage Weekend will be able to go on helicopter rides, cheer at tractor and truck pull shows, engage in arts and crafts, explore vintage farm machinery, take part in various contests, taste savory meals from local vendors, attend antique tractor exhibits, join the festival parade, listen to live music by amazing local bands, and more. There will also be a kids’ zone, so feel free to bring your little ones along.
The festival is held in Lanesville Heritage Amusement Center, 2800 Memory Lane NE, Lanesville. There is free parking lot and a free shuttle to the festival venue. Lanesville Heritage Park gates open at noon on the festival’s first day, Thursday, Sept. 7 and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Two main events on Saturday are the parade, which begins a 1 p.m., and the tractor/truck pull at 6 p.m.
