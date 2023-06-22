Sporting Club 1

Bobby Brooks, owner of The Sporting Club at the Farm, talks with men and women who attended a Leadership Southern Indiana Legacy Club appreciation luncheon Thursday afternoon. Brooks talked about the history behind the farm and his vision for its future and how it will benefit families from around the region as a destination for shooting sports, fishing, weddings and other activities.
Sporting Club 2

Shelby Hamilton, left, of ProMedia Group, and Lisa Reger, Clark Circuit Court, enjoyed a friendly game of cornhole leading up to the luncheon. The event was a thank you to Legacy Club members of Leadership Southern Indiana.

