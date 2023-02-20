The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. The programs below are for March 3 to March 27.
Clarksville Library hosting Advanced Crochet
The Clarksville Library will host Advanced Crochet Club on Friday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Do you have the basic skills to crochet and want to go to the next level? If so, join us at Advanced Crochet. Instructor Kim Lillis will lead the group on how to make a hexagon blanket. Please bring the following supplies for this class: 5 mm [US H-8] crochet hook, a yarn needle, and three balls each of RED HEART® “Designer SportTM”: 3515 Lagoon CA, 3620 Celadon CB, 3650 Pistachio CC, 3801 Aqua Ice CD, and 3002 Black CE.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime
The Clarksville Library will host Beyond Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, March 4, from 2 to 3 p.m. This month the speaker will examine the tragic case dubbed the “Texas Love Triangle” by ABC’s 20/20. Learn about a local high school football coach from Katy, Texas, twice convicted of his pregnant wife’s murder.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime is a monthly program that examines notorious true crime cases in the United States. The group will explore how the criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in discussions and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content discussed, this program is for adults 18 and older.
How to Build a High Performance Home
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to four discussions on how to build a high performance home, led by Jeffersonville resident Ted Cummings. The program will take place at the Jeffersonville Library Main Branch on Mondays, March 6, 13, and 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. and March 27, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
These discussions will benefit those contemplating building a house from start to finish. Cummings has spent the past eight years becoming knowledgeable in the building science of high-performance homes (HPH). Five years ago, he hired a local builder to construct the home he shares with his wife, Bonnie, following the principles of HPH construction. An authoritative source stated that Ted and Bonnie Cummings have the most energy-efficient house in Indiana.
Ted Cummings is a retired family physician whose qualifications to speak on this topic are a strong interest in this subject, experience in building his own home, and extensive research. Cummings will offer his knowledge to anyone in the planning stages of their home construction.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
