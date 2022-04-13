BORDEN — The LifeSpring Foundation of Indiana is gearing up for its first in-person fundraiser since the start of the COVID pandemic.
“Boots & Bling” will feature live music, line dancing, a wine and bourbon pull, vacation raffle and more.
It’s planned for May 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Huber’s Barn #1. Anyone who wants to purchase a sponsorship or ticket can go to www.lifespringgala.org.
“The goal is to really have a fun, new event to engage the community and to get people excited, raise awareness and raise funds,” said LifeSpring Fundraising and Development Coordinator Shelley Dewig.
The goal is to raise $50,000 for the foundation and the hope is to exceed the goal.
Money will be used to support programs at LifeSpring that don’t have a line on the budget or an outside grant they can depend on.
“Things like hygiene items, furnishings for apartments for our homeless prevention program,” Dewig said. “Art therapy, nature therapy programs, social elements for some of our group home facilities and also our client resource centers.”
In the past, LifeSpring Foundation funds have paid for trainings for staff as well to help them better serve clients.
Currently about 14,000 people use LifeSpring’s services each year.
Dr. Beth Keeney, LifeSpring Health Systems CEO, said every week the agency provides about 9,000 services.
The foundation started in the early 2000s and has grown in the past few years.
“We think it’ll be a really fun event and a unique opportunity to support the mission of LifeSpring and provide care and support to our patients,” she said.
