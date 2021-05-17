In recognition of National Historic Preservation Month, the Town of Clarksville will celebrate the Lincoln Heights neighborhood being formally added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The ceremony will be Wednesday, May 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Maplewood and Wildwood Drives.
It will include a brief program detailing the advantages of being designated a historic neighborhood. Residents are encouraged to attend to learn about the benefits of listing.
Greg Sekula, Southern Regional Director of Indiana Landmarks, and Jim Kenney, Clarksville Preservation Commission member and former Lincoln Heights resident, will lead a walking tour, weather permitting, of the neighborhood at 7 p.m. beginning on the 200 block of Maplewood Ave.
The walking tour is open to the public. On-street parking only, neighbors are encouraged to walk to the event, if able.
