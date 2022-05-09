Jeffersonville Township Public Library once again has seeds available to the public at both the Jeffersonville and Clarksville locations. During each trip to the library and while supplies last, visitors may select one packet of vegetable or flower seeds to take home and grow. The Jeffersonville Library encourages returning saved seeds at the end of the growing season to help stock the library next year, but no return is required. Donations of seeds and plant starts are accepted.
This year, the seed cabinets feature fresh new designs by local artists. With generous financial assistance from the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission, the Jeffersonville Library selected artist Jesse Mo to paint a design of flowering vines on its cabinet, now located near the library entrance. Artist Marie Britt painted the Clarksville Library seed cabinet with a design featuring a bright, colorful garden scene.
The library invites prospective gardeners to visit either location, choose some seeds, pick up some gardening tips, and check out the collection of gardening books or our gardening program series. Gardening is a wonderful way to incorporate gentle exercise into your life and provides the opportunity to improve your health with loads of fresh fruits and veggies.
To learn more about the seed library and other services offered at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, call the Jeffersonville Library at 812-285-5630, the Clarksville Library at 812-285-5640, or check out the library’s website at jefflibrary.org.
The locations are 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville and 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
