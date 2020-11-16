INDIANA — Despite being given some leeway in wearing masks during the Indiana legislature, some Southern Indiana lawmakers vow to keep them on during the session, for the sake of public health amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Late last week, a joint House-Senate committee voted against a proposal from a Democratic lawmaker to enforce the use of masks, allowing the legislators to forego them, the Associated Press reported. On Monday morning, one day ahead of the legislative session organizational meeting, Senate President Robert Bray, a Republican, sent an email requiring senators to wear masks. Gov. Eric Holcomb imposed a mask mandate in July for indoor public places, which has recently been renewed for a month.
'SETTING A GOOD EXAMPLE'
Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, said despite no mandate to do so, he'll be masked during this kickoff to the legislative session this week. The session itself starts the first week in January.
"I was an early advocate of masks and I will definitely be wearing one tomorrow for organization day," said Clere, former chairman of the House Public Health Committee and participant in the Pfizer vaccine trial. "What can I say? Masks reduce the spread of the virus, and I hope all legislators will choose to help protect staff members and others.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday a total of 256,744 COVID-19 cases identified among Hoosiers since March, 5,218 of them new. On Saturday, the state's one-day cases broke the record by more than 2,000, with over 8,000 cases in one day.
In Marion County, where the legislative session is held, there have been a total of 36,006 cases, 597 of them new. Clark County has a total of 4,306 cases, 45 new, for a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 19% for unique individuals between Nov. 3 and 11. Floyd County has a rate of 20.6% with 37 new cases of the overall 2,673. Marion County's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 19.7% and Indiana as a whole, 22.6%.
Rep. Dr. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, said while she knows there have been "extraordinary measures" to keep lawmakers as separated as possible this session, "I think it's very unfortunate that we're not requiring face masks," she said. "That is such a simple thing to do and we know we have good evidence that it can help stop the spread of the virus.
"We are not setting a good example. It's a sad comment that here we are supposed to be leaders in our communities and the state and yet we're not leading with the best health practices that have been established."
In addition to washing her hands, wearing a mask and staying apart from others, Fleming will also skip the casual lunches that have been part of the Statehouse session experience for her. She's also doing more business over the phone and internet when possible.
"I enjoy meeting people — that's one of the most enjoyable parts of this office — but I can bypass that for the time being until we get a handle on this," she said.
Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, confirmed to the News and Tribune that the senate president had issued the requirement for masks to be worn by Indiana senators while in the Statehouse during the session, which includes Tuesday's meeting. It's a decision Grooms said he's in line with.
"I'm OK with wearing masks," he said. "It seems to me that that's always been one of the three or four acts that has proven to slow down or stop the spread of the COVID virus. Since we are in a mode where it seems to be increasing, I certainly have no problem with them enforcing the mask rule.
"As long as you wear a mask, are social distancing and practice sanitation policies, that's what's expected of us as citizens of the state and I have no problem abiding by that."
LAWMAKERS DISCUSS COVID-19 LEGISLATION
With sectors across the state working this year to respond to the global pandemic and find solutions to the new issues it has raised, it's likely many lawmakers will address some of those issues with legislation this session.
Among the things he's working on for 2021, Grooms said he plans to introduce legislation that would allow pharmacists and technicians to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, once one is approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
But, Grooms said, he'd like to see that wherever it is administered, that it only be given to people 11 and older. Grooms said that with children younger than 11, "It's not proven to be totally effective and it's the least impacted age group right now." He added that he's heard from parents who have said they would not allow it to be given to their children younger than that.
This could result in different states having a different set of protocol for addressing the virus, but "Federal guidelines may overrule all of these anyway," Grooms said. "We'll have to see what the federal guidelines will be. So far, the guidelines will appear to be similar to other flu-type vaccines."
Clere said he wants to work on making sure that whatever safety guidelines are in place for businesses are equitable for those of varying sizes. During the lockdown and guidelines put in place this year, some small businesses may have had been disproportionately affected when customers went to the more easily accessible larger stores, he said.
"I'm not questioning the need for the emergency measures, it's just that they inadvertently favored Big Box stores," Clere said, of some of the guidelines. "Im not suggesting in any way that it was intentional, but the effect was that many small businesses found themselves at a major disadvantage.
"I want to reassure small businesses that they can expect to be treated fairly."
Fleming said she plans to reintroduce a contraceptive health bill measure that failed to pass last year. While not directly drafted due to the pandemic, Fleming said the legislation, which would allow better access to birth control, is even more important this year.
"People are apprehensive about going to doctors' offices and access is always a problem," she said. "People [sometimes] have to travel quite a distance when they make an appointment and sit in the waiting room or sit out in their car."
In the bill she's introducing, they would be allowed to get the medication from a pharmacy, after filling out a health screening and getting their blood pressure checked.
"But it could be done at 2 a.m. when there's nobody in the store," she said.
