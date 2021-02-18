PAOLI — Indiana State Police and the Paoli Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating suspects in a Wednesday shooting.
The police are seeking information on the location of Allison R. Shields and Bethany M. Amburgey, who are both from the New Albany area, according to a news release from ISP. They are both wanted for questioning regarding a shooting that took place Wednesday at a Paoli Walmart.
Shields and Amburgey are believed to be in a red Ford Focus with the license plate number ETH612.
Those with information about their location are asked to contact Sgt. Brock Werne with ISP at 812-482-1441 or Detective Dylan McClintock with the Paoli Police Department at 812-723-2836.
