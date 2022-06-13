CLARKSVILLE — Southern Indiana residents aren't the only people looking for a respite from the heat this summer.
The Town of Clarksville increased prices for out-of-state visitors at Clarksville Cove over the weekend.
"Out of state residents are welcome every day through daily admission," said Assistant Parks Superintendent Nathan Kane. "There's an out-of-state resident fee and all guests have to show ID."
The new prices went into affect over the weekend. Season passes for out-of-state visitors are now $100. Clarksville resident season passes are $45 and Indiana resident passes are $80.
Daily passes to the pool are $16.
Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent BJ Nelson said the increase is for a couple of reasons, including prioritizing local residents and matching pools in the region that also charge out-of-state patrons.
"We need to keep up with everything to ensure that we remain competitive with our surrounding pools and ensure visitors can experience a clean, safe park for the entire family," she said in a news release.
The change will also help fund competitive pay rates for staff at The Cove and pay for day-to-day operations like repairs and maintenance.
The Jeffersonville Aquatic Center also charges more for out-of-state residents, offering single passes for $120 for out-of-state residents and family passes for a family of four for $480. Single-day rates at that location are $12 for people who aren't Hoosiers.
In New Albany, River Run Family Park also charges extra for out-of-state visitors.
"Previously, before instituting that out-of-state fee, we were seeing about 75% of our guests were from out of state," Kane said. "And everything was done in an effort to create the best facility we could for our local residents."
The Cove has a large pool, splash pad, water slides and an area for young children.
"We generally have a few hundred people per day and weekends are busier," Kane said.
Triple-digit heat is expected across the region throughout this week.
There are other ways to get cool other than visiting the local swimming pool.
Libraries across the area are offering relief for residents. The Charlestown, Henryville, Borden, Sellersburg, New Washington, Clarksville and Jeffersonville libraries will allow patrons inside during normal hours.
People need to be engaged in a book, on a computer or participating in an activity.
The Salvation Army has a cooling station open at 528 Little League Boulevard in Clarksville on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donald Cooper with the Salvation Army said people can also visit the Floyd County location on Green Valley Road to stay cool as well.
"We have the cooling centers open and available to anyone who is in the heat trying to get out of the temperatures," Cooper said.
Once the Salvation Army cooling centers close, patrons can go to the libraries in both counties.
"Usually we see people who don't have AC, who don't have access to bottled water," he said. "That's always a danger when temperatures get this high we want to make sure we offer people that option."
