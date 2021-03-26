New Albany, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Rock Creek, North Harrison, Silver Creek and Floyd Central were among a select group of U.S.high schools and districts recognized for the 2019-2020 school year by EF High School Exchange Year, the leader in high school exchange.
The EF High School Exchange Year Global Education Excellence Award is presented annually to high schools that demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to international understanding and global awareness.
“So many of our local schools have shown an outstanding commitment to offering a global education,” said Bob Fredette, President of EF High School Exchange Year. “By welcoming exchange students into the classrooms, these schools have created new and unique learning opportunities for not just the exchange students, but for the American students and faculty as well."
This year, the local schools welcomed 17 EF High School Exchange Year exchange students. The students accepted into the schools and became an integral part of the school's academic and extracurricular life and involved the greater community in the exchange experience.
"We thank our local schools for welcoming last year's students from around the globe. The community and visiting students shared an unforgettable experience thanks to the generosity of local administration, teachers, students and families," said local exchange coordinator Megan Stofer. "Ending the year short due to COVID was a heartbreaking moment, but we are looking forward to welcoming students back and expanding into new buildings in the fall.”
EF High School Exchange Year, headquartered in Cambridge, MA, has been committed to promoting international understanding and global awareness for over 40 years. The organization brings more students to the United States each year than any other high school exchange program. Since 1979, EF High School Exchange Year has matched more than 100,000 enthusiastic students from around the world with host families across the United States.
