CLARK COUNTY — A Louisville man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he fired shots at a woman and child with other members of the public outside a Clarksville department store Friday.
Darrie L. Woods, 33, is being held in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $45,000 bond on a separate warrant and after investigators say he fled from police following the Friday events. He was charged Monday in Clark County with eight felonies and two misdemeanors.
Court records show police responded around 8:30 p.m. Friday to the parking lot of one of several conjoined stores on Lewis and Clark Parkway on a report of a shooting. There, they spoke with the victim who said Woods had made a threatening statement then loaded a handgun and shot toward her, chasing her and her infant around behind the buildings while continuing to shoot.
Woods then is said to have left the scene in a white Monte Carlo and refused to yield when police tried to make a traffic stop on him at a stoplight on Lewis and Clark Parkway. He was pursued by the officer into Louisville where Woods is said to have been driving in excess of 100 miles per hour.
The suspect crashed his own car and then is believed to have purposely hit the officer’s car while trying to escape, nearly missing hitting the man himself. Woods was arrested and booked into jail in Louisville.
Investigators at the Clarksville scene located a .32-caliber gun in the parking lot with three live rounds and in searching the area, found five rounds believed to belong to that gun. They also obtained surveillance footage from nearby businesses.
Court records show police believe Woods intentionally endangered not only the initial victims but other members of the public who were present in the area, as well as those driving on the roadway when Woods is said to have led police on the high speed chase.
“It is alleged that Mr. Woods shot a firearm at a victim in a place in Clarksville where there are a large number of innocent people regularly traversing,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said in a text message Tuesday.
“The allegation is that he shot his handgun at a female who was with her two-month-old baby, and his actions endangered the life of both. Further, it is alleged that he used his vehicle in an attempt to strike a Clarksville police officer who was pursuing him. As a result, I filed the highest level charges that the evidence supported, and will be seeking a lengthy prison sentence if and when he is convicted of these offenses. I will always seek to incarcerate individuals who commit such crimes for the longest period of time possible, because citizens of and visitors to Clark County deserve to be safe as they go about their lives here.”
Woods is charged with a level 1 felony for attempted murder; a level 3 felony for attempted aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; a level 4 felony for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; a level 5 felony for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon; a level 5 felony for intimidation with a weapon; a level 5 felony for criminal recklessness; a level 6 felony for pointing a loaded firearm; a level 6 felony for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and one class C misdemeanor each for reckless driving and operator never licensed.
An attorney has not yet been listed in this case and an initial hearing not yet set.
