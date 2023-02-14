NEW ALBANY — Christopher Hill, 35, of Louisville has been sentenced to 188 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. Hill was convicted on all charged counts at the conclusion of a two-day jury trial.
According to court documents and evidence introduced at trial, on Nov. 5, 2020, Jeffersonville Police (JPD) officers stopped Hill for a suspected traffic violation. At the time, Hill was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants from Louisville for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for crimes of violence involving drug trafficking. During the arrest, two baggies filled with approximately 101.6 grams of methamphetamine fell from Hill’s pocket. A further search of Hill’s vehicle uncovered multiple cellular devices, marijuana, and $5,000 in cash. Further investigation revealed that Hill used Facebook messages to advertise that he had controlled substances for sale, and used Facebook and text messaging to arrange drug transactions.
“Drug dealers must be held accountable for the harm that their methamphetamine does to people and families impacted by substance use disorders,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The sentence imposed here reflects the seriousness of these crimes and the need to protect the community. I commend the work of the FBI and the Jeffersonville Police Department for their efforts to get this meth trafficker off our streets.”
The FBI investigated this case with valuable assistance provided by the Jeffersonville Police Department. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Chief Tanya Walton Pratt. Judge Pratt also ordered that Hill be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 5 years following his release from federal prison.
