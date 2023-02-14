Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Localized gusts above 50 mph possible this evening. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Tuesday to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers of high-profile vehicles should use caution, especially on east-west roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&