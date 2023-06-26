JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville’s going to be rocking on July 6.
That’s when the Louisville Orchestra will perform the free “Play America” concert at America Place in River Ridge.
Officials with orchestra and event organizer Jateska Cultural Center said they encourage people of all ages to attend the family-friendly event that will feature food trucks. This is the second time America Place has staged a free show with the orchestra.
“Starting from 5:30 that day we will have a family fun area open for kids of all ages to come down early, with face-painting, a whole bunch of interactive activities they can enjoy,” said Louisville Orchestra Chief Executive Graham Parker. “Families can make a whole evening of this...this is not just a concert; it’s a whole kind of late afternoon of activities aimed at kids.”
The show will take place next to The Gallery building, a unique space at America Place, designed by architect Kulapat Yantrasast.
Family events start at 5:30 p.m. and the show is set to begin at twilight, or around at 8 p.m. It is outside and people are asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
The goal of the Louisville Orchestra and Jasteka Cultural Center founders Jim and Irene Karp is to make the arts accessible to everyone.
“Music is a universal language that everybody understands,” Parker said. “We all have different reactions to it, we want to make sure everyone is exposed to this language.”
In the past year the orchestra has performed a dozen free concerts in the region.
The show at America Place will feature classics, pop music selections and music written by composers who now live in Louisville.
These composers are part of Louisville Orchestra Creators Corps and will be featured at the show in Jeffersonville.
“So the Louisville Orchestra, we believe, is the only orchestra in the world to employ three composers who live full-time in Louisville,” Parker said.
Corps member Tyler Taylor has written a piece about the melodies of Kentucky, which will be performed at the concert, and corps member Lisa Bielawa will be the vocalist for that piece.
Parker said there will be a 60-piece orchestra playing at the concert and orchestra conductor Teddy Abrams will personally play the piano during a performance of the classic George Gershwin song “Rhapsody in Blue.”
He said the orchestra is thrilled to work with the Karps to bring the music to Jeffersonville.
“We can make it available, invite people in and hope it changes their day in a positive way,” he said.
That’s what the Karp family hopes to bring to Jeffersonville with the Jateska Cultural Center.
“These kinds of experiences aren’t often in their agendas, when they are so overwhelmed with work and their family. We decided to develop the cultural center as an opportunity for them to have these experiences near their work place,” Irene Karp said. “These kinds of opportunities would be within their neighborhood and free and available so that is the Cultural Center.”
Karp said people’s attitudes toward a work and life balance have changed since the pandemic and America Place wants to offer people experiences that allow them to enjoy and enhance their lives.
She said the art in the building, along with the concerts, are just the beginning for cultural experiences at AmericaPlace.
“There’s nothing like a live concert and a live performance too,” Karp said. “You get to sit and hear someone who is an artist speak directly to you, in a live situation about the work they do, where you can respond with questions and be inspired to do something on your own.”
