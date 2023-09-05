Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.