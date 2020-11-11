CLARK COUNTY — A Sellersburg man out on bond in a March child molestation case is facing new charges after police say he battered an infant.
Conner G. Lewellyn, 23, was arrested Nov. 2 on a warrant related to a level 3 felony for neglect and a level 3 felony for battery with serious injury to a person under 14. He is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond in Clark County jail.
He was released in March after paying the full $50,000 cash in a case in which he is charged with a level 1 and level 4 felony for child molestation, however the court has also revoked that bond based on the new charges.
Court records show that in the new case, police were notified July 21 of a baby at Norton Children's Hospital who had suffered two subdural hematomas or brain bleeds, which a physician called "abusive head trauma." The child underwent lifesaving measures by staff.
When police spoke to the child's mother she said she had gone outside of her home for several minutes and left the baby inside with Lewellyn. She said he emerged with the baby who was limp. They contacted emergency services.
Lewellyn said when they were inside, the child had become fussy and he bounced the baby two to three times on his knee when the baby became limp. He went outside where the child's mother was and they called 911.
Further investigation corroborated this chain of events, including camera footage outside the home showing Lewellyn walk outside with the child.
The baby's mother told police she didn't believe Lewellyn could hurt the child, and another family member who the two had been staying with said she didn't believe either one would be abusive to the child.
However a doctor who attended to the baby at the hospital told police that the explanation given for the injuries was "not consistent with the severity of the injuries," court records show.
Lewellyn has a pretrial conference set for Dec. 2 with a jury trial scheduled for March 16 at 9 a.m. in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4.
In the March case, he has a pretrial conference set for Dec. 16 with a jury trial scheduled for Feb. 2.
