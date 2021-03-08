CLARK COUNTY — One man is hospitalized with serious injuries after the motorcycle he was driving flipped on Interstate 65 this afternoon.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the report came in at 1:35; the man was flown to University of Louisville Hospital and his female passenger driven to the hospital with minor injuries.
The motorcycle was traveling in the southbound lane when a mechanical failure caused the bike to flip; neither the driver nor passenger was wearing a helmet.
Police say there is no reason to suspect driver impairment or speed were a factor in the crash. All lanes on I-65 at the site of the crash remained closed for around an hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.