CLARK COUNTY — One man is hospitalized with serious injuries after the motorcycle he was driving flipped on Interstate 65 this afternoon. 

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the report came in at 1:35; the man was flown to University of Louisville Hospital and his female passenger driven to the hospital with minor injuries. 

The motorcycle was traveling in the southbound lane when a mechanical failure caused the bike to flip; neither the driver nor passenger was wearing a helmet.

Police say there is no reason to suspect driver impairment or speed were a factor in the crash. All lanes on I-65 at the site of the crash remained closed for around an hour. 

