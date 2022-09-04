SOUTHERN INDIANA — Birthdays are meant for celebrating another year that we have lived with gifts, cake and singing, but sometimes people want to give back instead of receiving for their special day.
For his 29th birthday, Zachary Hebert, owner of Zachary Adam’s Home Services, wanted all of his presents to be a $29 donation to Jacob’s Well.
Southern Indiana-based Jacob’s Well is a resource for women and children who have experienced trauma from abuse, sex trafficking or substance abuse. They offer help with finding employment and offer them a safe and stable environment.
“Jacob’s Well gives hope for the community, for the future and for the present,” Hebert said. “Your mother sets the tone of your life, and if you take care of your mothers then your community, nation and your world is going to end up being a better place.”
Knowing that he only has one golden birthday, Hebert wanted to make it special not only to himself, but to the people that use Jacob’s Well. He wanted his community to come together and help a cause that he believed in.
Hebert started the fundraiser by making videos on his business’s Facebook at the beginning of August up until the 29th which is his birthday. He set a goal of $2,900 for him and his community to beat.
“I met with the director of Jacob’s Well, Sarah Flannery, and I had learned what it was,” Hebert said. “They’re helping people in our community, yet most people have not heard of it.”
Once his birthday came, Hebert ended up getting 76 donations. From those donations he ended up raising $4,178 for the charity.
Hebert also uses his company to donate some of his profits at the end of the month to charities that he believes in.
If you or someone you know wants to help Jacob’s Well, go to the website jacobswellproject.com.
