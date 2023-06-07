CLARKSVILLE — A man is recovering after being shot last night in Clarksville.
Clarksville Police Public Information Officer John Miller said the shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. at the Falls of the Ohio State Park.
The man was shot in the abdomen and first responders were able to render aid to the him and take him to University of Louisville Hospital. He is in stable condition and expected to recover.
Police have not released the name of the victim or any potential suspects at this time. There is no danger to the public.
