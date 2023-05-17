NEW ALBANY - Franklin Gomar, 42, of Kentucky, was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm and failing to register as a sex offender.
According to court documents, in January 2001, Gomar was convicted of second-degree manslaughter in Jefferson County, Kentucky. In April 2001, Gomar was also convicted of the sexual abuse of a 9-year-old child. The sexual abuse conviction requires Gomar to register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school.
On or before March 1, 2020, Gomar lived in Scottsburg. Gomar knowingly failed to register or update his registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act (SORNA). SORNA requires offenders to register within three business days after a change of residence.
On March 13, 2020, law enforcement officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives executed a search warrant at Gomar’s residence in Scottsburg. During the search, officers found a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun on Gomar’s person. Officers also located a rifle loaded with a high capacity magazine in the bedroom. The rifle had been reported stolen by the Louisville Metro Police in March of 2019.
Gomar is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his previous felony convictions.
“This extremely dangerous defendant, one who has displayed a pattern of predatory and violent criminal activity, willfully disregarding the law, and continuing to arm himself, is exactly the type of individual our office works to ensure is behind bars,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “I commend the work of the ATF, Indiana State Police, the U.S. Marshals, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for tracking down this offender and preventing him from being able to harm or abuse any other vulnerable individuals.”
“I hope other would-be criminals see these results of this investigation and decide not to visit Scott County, Indiana.,” said Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin. “If you break the law or are a fugitive from justice, we will work with all law enforcement agencies necessary to assist in getting you arrested; it is that simple.”
