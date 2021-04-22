NEW ALBANY — A historic house and event venue on New Albany’s Mansion Row has been transformed under new ownership.
A ribbon cutting and open house for Mansion 1886 took place Thursday. The building, at 904 E. Main St., was formerly the Culbertson West event venue.
The renovated venue is available for weddings, corporate events and private parties. Brent Rogers, owner of Sounds Unlimited Productions and consultant for Mansion 1886, said "every room has been tastefully remodeled.”
“Everything is essentially painted, wallpapered — the biggest thing is when guests come in through the front door off of Main Street, they get this — they get the grandeur of this old house with a large foyer,” he said.
The ceiling in the event space was painted, and the balcony area has been expanded. The venue can now seat 260 to 300 people.
“As you move into the main event space, one of the first things you notice is the ceiling — the gray and white textured ceiling, and there are not many ceilings like this around, the way it’s arched like it is,” Rogers said. “It’s like a dome, almost.”
In addition to the main event space, two parlors in the historic house can be used for photography and smaller events, Rogers said.
“We wanted guests to have this kind of old-school charm but also have all the amenities of an event venue,” he said.
Lincoln Ogden of Compass Project Management is one of the owners of the venue, and he led the renovations at the space. Remodeling the space was a “good challenge,” he said.
“You’re trying to preserve as much history as you can plus bring a new-school flair to it as well,” he said. “It was fun, and we’re proud of how it turned out.”
Ogden is excited about using the historic home itself as part of the venue.
“We were big on trying to revitalize the house too, and from day one we wanted to see the brides or [other event-goers] to come through and see the original historic piece to it,” he said.
The house, built in 1886, was a wedding gift from William Culbertson, the businessman and philanthropist who built the Culbertson Mansion, to his son, Samuel Culbertson.
The house was purchased by Dr. John Hazlewood in 1896, and the Order of the Red Men fraternal organization took over the building in 1939 and built a recreation center attached to the home, now used as the event venue. Owners Carl Holliday and Steve Goodman took over the space in 2004 and operated it as the Culbertson West event venue before selling it last year.
Rogers said the newly renovated event venue is opening “just in time to come out of that slumber we were in” during the pandemic. The venue was prepared to open last November, but they weren’t quite “COVID-ready,” and the first event took place March 1. Since then, there have been a number of events at the space.
“Now we’re starting to see some results, we’re starting to see some bookings and the more people who find out about the venue, the more phone calls we’re getting,” he said. “It’s been good timing.”
The space pays homage to the building’s history, and Rogers noted the mansion’s connection to a longtime Kentucky Derby tradition. Owner Samuel Culbertson served as president at Churchill Downs, and he commissioned the first Garland of Roses to be presented to a Derby winner.
That history is the inspiration for an upcoming event at Mansion 1886: next Friday, the venue is hosting the first “Garland of Roses Gala” to celebrate the Kentucky Derby.
“As we understand it, the tradition of the Garland of Roses on Kentucky Derby was started right here, because roses were his mother’s favorite flower,” Rogers said.
