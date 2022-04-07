National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Piankeshaw Chapter, was blessed with two events during March. The chapter afternoon meeting was on March 1 and the guest speaker was Diane Stepro, the Family and Local History Librarian of Jeffersonville Twp. Public Library. She gave a presentation on ‘Pirates!’ and introduced the members present to several former Revolutionary veterans who turned to crime once the war was over. The chapter house also had a surprise visit from descendants of the Scribner Family who were visiting from Ontario, Canada.

