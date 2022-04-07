National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Piankeshaw Chapter, was blessed with two events during March. The chapter afternoon meeting was on March 1 and the guest speaker was Diane Stepro, the Family and Local History Librarian of Jeffersonville Twp. Public Library. She gave a presentation on ‘Pirates!’ and introduced the members present to several former Revolutionary veterans who turned to crime once the war was over. The chapter house also had a surprise visit from descendants of the Scribner Family who were visiting from Ontario, Canada.
March an active month for Piankeshaw Chapter of DAR
CASA volunteers placed almost 500 blue pinwheels at the Carnegie Center. Executive Director of CASA of Floyd county, Jessica Staten says each pinwheel represents a child the organization helped in 2021.
The sixth location of Carali's Rotisserie Chicken opened at 703 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway.
