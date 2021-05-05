Autumn Woods Healthcare residents enjoyed celebrating “May the Fourth Be With You!” which is an annual event on May 4. They drank delicious Yoda Wisdom cocktails and had a light saver battle. Mary Tate enjoys her Yoda Wisdom cocktail while Fred Branstetter poses for a photo with a light saver.
May the Fourth Be With You!
