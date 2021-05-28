Here are the Memorial Day celebrations planned in Clark and Floyd counties.
Sunday, May 30
• The Clarksville Police Honor Guard will perform and record a flag ceremony Sunday, May 30 at 9 a.m. at Clarksville War Memorial on Veterans Parkway. Council members who wish to participate will perform the Laying of the Wreath ceremony. The video footage will be posted on social media shortly after the event.
• A pitch-in luncheon will be at 1 p.m. at the Ladies Union Club, 6348 Charlestown Pike (off Indiana 62), Charlestown. After lunch, there will be a brief business meeting, followed by a memorial service for veterans and other deceased in the community during the past year. A meeting of the Union Cemetery trustees will be on the agenda. A visit to Union Cemetery on the grounds of the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant, Charlestown, will be optional.
• American Legion Post 28, New Albany, will not sponsor a Memorial Day program at National Cemetery, 1943 Ekin Ave., however the members will place American flags on all graves starting Sunday morning. The flags will remain on the gravesites until Saturday, June 5.
Monday, May 31
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1693 of New Albany will sponsor a memorial service at 11 a.m. at New Albany Plaza on Market St. American Legion Post 28, New Albany; American Legion Post 35, New Albany, and Floyd Knobs American Legion Post 42 will participate in the program.
• Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. at Wilkerson Park, N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. After the program a free lunch will be provided by the Sellersburg American Legion Auxiliary.
