INDIANAPOLIS — Schools are taking action helping students to recover the learning they might have lost this academic year due to COVID-19 with $122 million in funding so far.
On May 19, House Enrolled Act 1008 became law, creating the Student Learning Recovery Grant Program. It requires educational institutions to create a plan that will help children get up to date with their learning progress in cases where they fell behind during their online learning. HEA 1008 will eventually distribute $150 million total to schools around the state.
The author of the bill, Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, created it as a response to the challenges educators and students have faced during the pandemic. Being a high school principal herself, she faced the ongoing online learning challenges firsthand and knew schools needed the support.
“It was unprecedented,” McNamara said. “Your teachers, your school corporations and students alike need to be commended for their response to these unprecedented times and their ability to pivot. And hopefully through this bill, those students that suffered some learning loss will be able to advance and bridge that gap that might have been created.”
The Indiana Department of Education will be in charge of the grant fund, and the local entities will be responsible for showing their learning recovery plans.
The Edna Martin Christian Center is one of the learning organizations that was awarded funding. This organization helped parents during COVID-19 by having staff members connect the children and teachers. They also helped parents to understand the technology and make sure children were engaged mentally and emotionally.
The fund will be used to improve the center’s after-school programs.
Angelia Moore, vice president of programming at Edna Martin Christian Center, said her staff made sure to support parents throughout the pandemic when they needed devices or someone to look after their children while they went to work.
“There is a difference in learning remotely and having a teacher there to support you, and so there are some gaps,” Moore said. “But because of COVID, those gaps have intensified.”
According to NBC News, during COVID-19, school districts reported that a child missed an average of 10% of classes. More than 3 million children within the foster care system facing homelessness or with a learning disability were shown to have missed school completely and were at a greater disadvantage.
According to an article by WFYI, Indiana has missed more school days than the average state. The average academic year is 180 days. In Indiana, during COVID-19, students have lost about 209 days in math and four to 332 days in reading.
For this summer, the plan is to get teachers from various community schools to engage students back into reading, writing and math learning. The goal is to get the children at their grade level and beyond.
“If we’re going on a trip, like to the Children’s Museum to see a specific exhibit, they need to read about that exhibit or what’s in that exhibit first so that they can have some understanding,” Moore said.
Every Child Can Read is another one of the grant winners. It will use the money to help third-grade children to catch up to the appropriate reading level and get another opportunity to take the reading exam to be ready for the fourth grade. The Every Child Can Read Reading Academy program is a four-week intensive program that will prepare the children to catch up.
Office manager Kim English said that during COVID-19, the organization had the teachers go to the kids’ homes and have a socially distanced and face-masked learning moment. That helped the children stay socially and emotionally supported during the pandemic.
“We focus on the third grade because that’s where the critical turning point is, of course. You go from learning to read, to reading to learn. And if you get behind there, then you’re really going to be behind and keep falling behind,” English said.
Whitney Sherrow is a teacher at Every Child Can Read; she emphasized the challenges of the online transition with children during the pandemic and how difficult it was for the kids and parents alike.
“I feel that our kids were very resilient, and they work to the best of their ability while they are at home,” Sherrow said. “Was it ideal? No, but it also encouraged our kids to keep learning. And we were able to continue to meet student needs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.