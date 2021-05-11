Brookelynn Richards did not rely on an aptitude test or talk to a guidance counselor when trying to make a career choice. She made a decision early on that she wanted to be just like mom.
“I wanted to follow in her footsteps,” she said. “Ever since I was little, I always looked up to her. Having three brothers plus me to raise, my mom drove a school bus morning and afternoon while going to college in between to further her career as a nurse. She had a great work ethic whether it was being a mom, student or employee.”
Those footsteps took Richards into the medical field. Her mother, Lisa Guthrie, is celebrating 25 years as a registered nurse while Richards has been an RN since 2012. She began her career in the medical field after graduating from high school and earning her certified nursing assistant certification that summer. She began her career at Floyd Memorial as an orderly/CNA in the fall. She continued to work at Floyd while she furthered her education.
However, the desire to take care of others and make a difference was instilled long before she enrolled in nursing school.
Now the two work just a few blocks from one another. Guthrie is an RN in pain management at Baptist Health Floyd while Richards works at the Cancer Center on Green Valley Road.
“I am so proud of her,” Guthrie said. “What really makes me proud is a lot of pain management patients are also cancer patients. When they tell me they go to the Cancer Center I ask them, ‘do you know a nurse named Brookelynn?’ They are like ‘she is my favorite nurse.’ Every single one of them say she is my favorite and that she goes out of her way to take care of them and that makes me really proud when I hear them say that.”
The two have spent their entire careers at Floyd Memorial/Baptist Health Floyd.
Guthrie took a different career path at first than her daughter. She married her high school sweetheart and had children before returning to school to become a registered nurse. Both are graduates of Ivy Tech nursing school.
And both love to take care of others.
“I love caring for people,” Guthrie said. “In one of my stints here we had a unit on 3A for continued care. There were many dying, elderly patients there and I sat there many days and held their hand as they took their last breath. I looked at each one as if they were my mom or dad or grandma or grandpa that I was taking care of. It’s just very rewarding.”
Richards said her cancer patients motivate her each day.
“It’s their positivity … they come there with such a traumatic diagnosis, but they are so thankful to us for taking care of them. Every day is another day they are blessed with. It’s just very rewarding.”
She said the experience she gained by working as an orderly in surgery/transporter and as a CNA on the surgical floor helped prepare her for a nursing career, as did her mother. She said she is content in the oncology field at the Cancer Center.
“I love being in the oncology field. I was not interested in oncology at first. The position came open and a nurse I previously worked with on the medical inpatient floor said you should apply and come work over here. It’s one of the best decision I ever made.”
Like her daughter Guthrie is inspired by her pain management patients, many of whom make dramatic improvements after treatment.
“People may come in a wheelchair or on a stretcher because they can’t bear weight,” Guthrie said. “We give them an injection and they may come in next time using a walker or cane. It’s great to see the progress each patient makes with each visit. They say ‘your injection saved my life.’ Pain management has a stigma. People automatically think pills and everyone is on narcotics. But our doctors here don’t normally do that. We are here to get them back to work, get them back to a life they can sustain. It’s just rewarding to see the ones who want help and get their life back.”
Richards said dealing with the pandemic added a layer of stress to the job. She said it was tough for patients as no visitors were allowed inside the Cancer Center.
“Our patients were going through such a traumatic time. They are very sick and have to come in for treatments alone so that was hard to see those patients go through that.”
Both said they love nursing and encourage anyone who has the desire to help others and be a nurse, not to hesitate. The rewards, they say, far outweigh the challenges.
“Absolutely go for it,” Guthrie said. “There are so many options in a career of nursing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.