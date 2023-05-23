JEFFERSONVILLE — A Juneteenth Celebration is planned for next month in Jeffersonville.
The event is hosted by F5 Enterprises, LLC and is from June 15 to June 17. It will include food trucks, vendors, educational sessions, music and more.
"We did (the festival) in 2020. My wife, sister-in-law and myself said, 'hey we should do a Juneteenth celebration and host an educational festival one day under the Big Four Bridge,'" said F5 Enterprises owner Miguel Hampton. "...We always celebrate Juneteenth and a series of other things when it relates to Black history."
Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States following the Civil War.
Although President Abraham Lincoln signed The Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, slaves in Texas were not freed until June 19, 1865 after Union troops had arrived in Galveston Bay and announced that enslaved black people had been freed. The name "Juneteenth" is a combination of the month and the date of the end of slavery across the U.S.
Events are planned for each day of the festival.
"One of the key features we wanted to do was really highlight some of the local African-American leadership and those who've been iconic in the history of Jeffersonville," Hampton said.
As part of the festival Hampton is hosting a session about economic health and wellness on June 15 at Community Action of Southern Indiana.
Speakers include Nikki Lanier, CEO of NikkiLanier.com and Harper Sale Racial Equity Advisory Firm, and Dr. Malcolm Muhammad, Vice President of Engagement and Outcomes at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs in Atlanta.
Hampton, with the help of Indiana Health Equity, hosts a podcast called Common Conversations that discusses these issues and more.
"(We'll talk about) how do we build wealth, where are the opportunities, where are the resources? That's important when we talk about Black history as a whole, what does policy look like and what can we do in the community to influence that?" Hampton said. "Who in the community isn't having it and ought to be? It's not just a Black issue or Hispanic, it's our issues that can contribute to the greater good, specifically how do we grow Black ecosystems and become part of the system we can grow."
The session is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lets-talk-economic-health-wellness-tickets-586398211837
Juneteenth Celebration Weekend is June 16 and 17 at NoCo Arts District in Jeffersonville from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will feature a BIPOC art exhibition.
"The NoCo area seemed like an artsy and eclectic space to do it all. It's across the street from a historical school in Jeffersonville," Hampton said. "...(We thought) let's go highlight some BIPOC artists and create an art exhibit."
The Jeffersonville Public Art Commission said it's excited to be part of the event.
"We hope the Juneteenth Celebration encourages our community to support these talented artists and take time to reflect on our country’s history," a statement from the commission said. "The City of Jeffersonville is thrilled to be part of this event and bring even more attention to this important holiday and recognize the meaning of freedom for all through the arts."
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is also taking part in the festivities.
"I’m delighted the library can support and be a part of the Juneteenth festivities in Jeffersonville this year," said Director David Seckman. "The library strives to be a welcoming and inclusive space for everyone; offering programs, materials, and services that reflect the needs and interests of our community. Participating in this event gives us the opportunity to highlight what we already offer while providing us a chance to listen and engage with our stakeholders to find out how we can serve the community even better."
Hampton said the entire community is invited.
"This event is to encourage our community to come out and learn about Black history and how it is American history," Hampton said. "We are doing some things very intentionally about building and bringing in the BIPOC community. We are asking everyone to be part of it."
