INDIANA —State health leaders met virtually Friday for an update on addiction and drug use in Indiana, including the adverse affect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on people with substance-use disorder and initiatives the state is taking to address the situation, which includes wider access to the opioid-overdose-reversal drug naloxone.
During the first meeting since November of the Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse, Doug Huntsinger, executive director of Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement in Indiana, gave an overview of where things are compared to a year ago.
"This time last year, Indiana was making incredible strides across the board," related to improvements and response of people needing addiction-based services, Huntsinger said.
Overdoses and opioid-prescribing rates had fallen, and thanks to 2018 changes in the Indiana Medicaid waiver, roughly $1.6 million Hoosiers had access to substance-use disorder treatment. During that same time, there was a 160% increase in residential treatment beds.
But local and state health officials started to see early in the pandemic how devastating changes in routine, stress and isolation was having on people with substance-use disorder, whether in active addiction or on their recovery journey.
Huntsinger pointed to preliminary numbers that show about a 50% increase in drug overdoses treated in emergency rooms, a rise that has been felt in Southern Indiana, local health professionals have reported. There was also a 67% increase in 2020 over the previous year in emergency responders administering naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug.
"It's no secret that COVID-19 challenges us to balance the side effects of a pandemic with a pre-existing pandemic that had already taken countless lives prior to 2020," Huntsinger said during the meeting.
"Recovery from the toll that the pandemic has left on our treatment and recovery community will be an uphill climb. But I believe now more than ever Hoosiers are aware and attentive to mental health and addiction issues."
Initiatives the state is taking to address the rise include a partnership with the nonprofit group Overdose Lifeline Inc. to distribute 25,000 naloxone kits statewide in addition to kits already being given out by local health departments and used in emergency rooms and on emergency runs.
As of Friday, roughly 22,000 had been distributed. Huntsinger also announced an upcoming statewide rollout of 215 NaloxBoxes, emergency kits to be placed at businesses, churches or other organizations committed to helping in the fight to address the opioid epidemic. Each box contains six to eight doses of naloxone, instructions for use and referrals for treatment. They're designed to be accessible 24 hours a day.
MeriBeth Adams-Wolf, executive director of Our Place Drug & Alcohol Education Services in New Albany said in an interview that while she knows the NaloxBoxes can be life-saving tools, it may take increased public education to get buy-in from organizations to step up to have the boxes installed.
Last fall, Floyd County received eight NaloxBoxes as part of an IUPUI ECHO grant, one of 16 counties in the state to receive the grant. But Adams-Wolf said there has been some challenges with finding places to house the boxes, and the first few are expected to be installed within the next two weeks at Our Place, St. Marks United Church of Christ on Spring Street and in the IUS police department on Grant Line Road.
The goal was to try to get them in high-risk areas, such as places where there have been higher instances of overdoses, and, when possible, even place them near automated external defibrillators, or AEDs. But some business owners and organizations have hesitated, reporting concerns over things like liability or drawing more intravenous drug use to an area.
Adams-Wolf said health professionals in Floyd County will be working to help put more education out to the community to help them better understand the need to make naloxone available, including hosting a future anti-stigma training, "because part of this is stigma; we understand that."
Naloxone has no adverse affects if a person not experiencing an opioid overdose takes the medication, which in these boxes is in the form of an inhaler, Adams-Wolf said. A person will not become high.
"We're trying to just educate people on this cannot hurt people," she said. "I think we're going to be fine, but it's going to take some time for the public to wrap their brain around it and that's OK; we'll do that."
