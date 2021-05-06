Prayers were offered by community and church leaders at noon Thursday in the gym of the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana in New Albany as part of The National Day of Prayer. The day officially came into being in 1952 as a day set aside for people of all faiths to pray for the United States. “Lord, Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty” was the theme this year.
