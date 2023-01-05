NEW ALBANY - Rainbow Blossom New Albany lives up to its name.
When customers walk inside the store at 3003 Charlestown Crossing, they're greeted by local produce, an abundance of health food and employees eager to help.
There's more room for all of that on the way, as the natural grocery and wellness store announced this week an expansion.
"We have wanted to do this for a long time, so we are excited we got the opportunity to do it," said Rainbow Blossom owner Summer Auerbach. "...We had told the landlord we wanted first right of refusal when the space next door became available. They reached out and let us know there was an opportunity, we felt the timing was right and wanted to jump on it."
Rainbow Blossom will grow from 3,350 square feet to 5,000 square feet as part of the expansion. It's taking over the former China Bistro's space, which includes a drive-thru window that the store plans to use.
"With that drive-thru window we saw an opportunity to bring Blossom Bar, which is our juice and smoothie bar, over to Indiana," Auerbach said.
In addition to Blossom Bar, which uses items including extremely fresh produce, fruits and house-made nut-milks, Rainbow Blossom is focusing on Indiana-grown produce and local products at this location.
"One of the things we have seen in our New Albany and Indiana customer base, is they're really hungry for Indiana-based producers," she said. "So we carry even more Indiana-specific products there than we do in our Louisville stores, because there's just that demand."
The store's produce, refrigerated and frozen sections will double as part of this expansion. Taller shelving units will be put into the store, which means it can stock more groceries, vitamins, supplements and more.
There's not an exact date set yet on when the expansion will be completed.
Rainbow Blossom first opened in 1977 in Louisville and has five locations across the region, including a wellness center with holistic wellness practitioners. Auerbach's parents started the family-owned business.
She said she's happy to see healthy foods and eating is becoming more important to people.
"I think that people are just becoming more aware about how enjoyable it can be to eat healthy and that there's other alternatives out there," she said. "I’m someone who grew up in the industry. I can remember being a kid and health food was so so niche and didn't taste good. But eating healthy can be so delicious and flavorful. You don't have to sacrifice taste and the quality was better. If you love you food, you can love being healthy.'
Rainbow Blossom New Albany is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
