More than 20 bipartisan teams worked to ensure nearly 60,000 votes were cast and counted in Clark County on Nov. 3, the Clark County Voter Registration office said Thursday in a news release.
"I am very proud of the election we ran here in Clark County," said Clark County Clerk Susan Popp.
"With heightened attention with the Presidential race and navigating an election during a pandemic, we were able to process and count nearly 30,000 absentee and early votes at Central Count within 12 hours while conducting Election Day voting at 39 polling locations throughout the county.
"Our team was prepared to go late into the night counting ballots even after Indiana was called by media outlets. Some counties in Indiana continue to count ballots due to the number of ballots.
"My fellow clerks are dedicated to the integrity of each ballot, and to an accurate count that may or may not reflect a projected call on election night."
Unofficial results can be found at clarkcountyvoters.com. Official results will be certified no later than 12 p.m. Nov. 16. Once certified, voters who submitted absentee ballots or voted early, will be able to see the final status of their ballot at indianavoters.com.
