INDIANAPOLIS—A needle exchange program credited with saving the lives of some drug addicts in areas like Scott County that were hit hard by the opioid pandemic was very nearly killed off in the 2020 session of the Indiana General Assembly.
The program got a one-year reprieve when lawmakers inserted a temporary extension into a much broader bill that focused on HIV as well as suicides and overdoses, so it won’t expire until July 1, 2022.
“It not only helped stop the spread of HIV in our community,” said Michelle Matern, administrator of the Scott County health department, of the syringe exchange program, “but it created an access point to a very unique set of individuals in our community that was not receiving the mental health or medical care that they were needing. So, I hope we’re able to continue reaching those people in the future.”
Two lawmakers who helped save the syringe exchange program in the last session say they will work on new legislation in 2021. Sen. James Merritt, R-Indianapolis, and Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, said educating their fellow lawmakers and the public will be key to extending the program past next year’s expiration date.
“We weren’t able to get the story out completely,” Merritt said. “It’s very difficult to explain because it is counterintuitive. It took a session and long series of conversations to convince and educate individuals on the benefits of needle exchange.”
Merritt tried to get these programs permanently extended in a separate Senate bill this past session but the bill died. The exchange program was then picked up by Clere and amended into House Enrolled Act 1182.
The syringe services program has been a controversial issue for years. Some lawmakers, like Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, argue that the syringe programs enable drug users. Houchin declined an interview when requested recently, but spoke out in 2017 when the county syringe exchange bill went to Gov. Eric Holcomb for approval, telling a news reporter it was a “needle giveaway.”
“No one is suggesting injecting opioids is safe but using clean needles reduces the risk associated with injection,” Clere said. “Put simply, it makes an unsafe activity safer.”
In Scott County, the One Stop Shop Syringe Service program was opened in April of 2015, after an HIV outbreak in late 2014. By the next year, Scott County had become a state and national hot spot for HIV when hundreds of people were infected, in large part because of drug addicts sharing needles. Data show that more than 2,600 HIV cases could be traced to intravenous drug use in that one county.
Since then, as a result of needle exchange programs as well as related health services, the number of HIV infections has declined, Matern said. She noted that on average there should be 25 people with positive HIV results in the Scott County ZIP code according to the Centers for Disease Control, but in 2019 there were only 10.
The county’s One Stop Shop and others across the state are doing more than simply exchanging needles. They also offer HIV, Hepatitis B/C, TB, STD, and other disease testing as well as providing counseling and referrals for mental health and other health care issues.
“What people don’t realize is it’s more than exchanging clean syringes for dirty syringes,” Matern said, adding that since the HIV epidemic there is now a recovery-centered community with various counseling and addiction meetings being held every night. Last year, a center was started to help those who are suffering to connect with others in the community and find new, safe ways to fill their time.
Both Clere and Merritt said syringe exchange programs offer economic benefits. Merritt noted that most are locally-funded while Clere said it is more cost-effective to provide addicts with clean needles than it is to treat them for HIV or Hepatitis C.
Clere said that about one-third of Indiana’s population live in the eight counties that now have syringe exchange programs. The programs help people with their addictions and try to get them the help they need to get their life back on track he emphasized.
“I think every county health department should be quite aware of the successes and the benefits of a needle exchange program and I encourage all of them to learn more about it,” Merritt said.
Taylor Dixon is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
