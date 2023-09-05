SOUTHERN INDIANA — Negotiations are ongoing between Humana and Baptist Health as the Sept. 22 deadline nears for the groups to come to a service agreement.
The current service agreement between the two is set to expire later this month and would affect Medicare Advantage members, along with Commercial Group members.
Both Baptist Health and Humana told the News and Tribune on Tuesday they hope to come to a resolution.
“Earlier this year, Humana announced its intentions to discontinue commercial and employer-sponsored health plans over the next 18-24 months,” Baptist Health Director of Public Relations Kit Fullenlove Barry said in a statement.
“To that end, while we are working to reach a new agreement with Humana for all our Baptist Health Medical Group patients — including commercial patients during this transition — we are prioritizing seniors with Medicare Advantage plans at this time.”
Barry said in the statement that the current negotiations don’t affect hospital services at any Baptist Health hospital and patients can learn more at www.BaptistHealth.com/MedicareAdvantage
“Our community relies on us to provide high-quality health care services,” Barry said in the statement. “We are working hard to ensure there is no disruption in medical care for our patients. Baptist hopes to reach a new arrangement with Humana prior to Sept. 22 for all insurance-plan members.”
Humana’s Director of Corporate Communications Mark Taylor said the insurance company received notification from Baptist Health Kentucky that it intended to end its current agreement with Humana this month.
“This includes all physicians employed by the Baptist Health System,” Taylor said in a statement. “Since then, Humana has been involved in negotiations with Baptist, and we hope to reach a new agreement prior to the term date.”
Taylor said if an agreement isn’t reached Humana will work with patients to find a new provider.
“We encourage our members to call Humana Customer Care if they need personal assistance,” Taylor said.
Earlier this year Humana announced it was exiting the Employer Group Commercial Medical Products business, including all fully insured, self-funded and Federal Employee Health medical plans and associated wellness and rewards programs.
