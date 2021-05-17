LOUISVILLE – New Albany-based IQpack recently hired Ken Rohleder, a veteran in supply chain management and executive level packaging strategy leadership, as its president.
He will lead the North American Packaging-as-a-Service Group and the development of the PackChain Software-as-a-Service Group.
IQpack, a leading packaging solutions company, is looking at 2021 as a year of dynamic growth and change. Since launching a new brand identity in August 2020, the company has increased revenue, hired Rohleder and is preparing to launch a software program at the end of the year that the company believes will revolutionize the industry.
Doug Jones, co-founder and executive vice president, says IQpack’s revenue will more than double in 2021 compared to the company's previous best year in operation. He attributes the expected gain to the rebrand, enhanced services and innovative software development.
“We feel fortunate to have Ken in our IQpack family. He has a unique intellectual understanding of packaging and its critical role in today’s supply chain, having led key strategic initiatives in packaging technology and software development. He’s a perfect fit to lead our company in next-generation solutions and growth,” said John Moore, co-founder and SVR, Packaging.
Before joining IQpack, Rohleder was senior project manager and program manager at MHS, Inc., as well as executive vice president at Packsize.
“I knew IQpack was a company I wanted to work with and this year the timing worked perfectly for all of us,” said Rohleder. “IQpack’s Packaging-as-a-Service model uses analytics, automation technology and sourcing expertise as tools to simplify processes and reduce supply chain costs. That business model has been successful and is experiencing major growth.”
The company has developed a business intelligence platform to calculate an IQ score that compares packaging, labor, transportation, and sustainability performance against industry standards, allowing companies to better resolve inefficiencies and manage resources across the entire supply chain.
“Developing the PackChain analytics software platform is our primary technology focus for 2021. PackChain is a cloud-based software solution that gives managers real-time visibility to their packaging and transportation performance. PackChain is a much-needed tool for companies with mission critical packaging and transportation challenges,” said Rohleder.
PackChain will be available commercially by the end of this year.
IQpack is at the Purdue Technology Center in New Albany. Founded in 2013 as PLS and rebranded as IQpack in 2020, the company has reimagined the use of packaging within the supply chain. For more information go to theIQpack.com or call (812) 913-9272.
