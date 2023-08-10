Develop New Albany Farmers Market joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week Aug. 7-13, 2023. Visitors to the market this Saturday have the chance to win a basket full of goodies from market vendors and farmers.
In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets — like all other small businesses — have innovated to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Farmers markets foster direct relationships between community members and farmers, which can work to create a more fair and sustainable food system. Farmers markets are a hub for connection and collective action around shared values.
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance and network-building. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers market operators play in local food systems and in developing resilience in communities as hubs for local economies and connection.
Market Street Farmers Market in historic downtown New Albany has been in operation since the 1800s and now hosts more than 50 farmers and local vendors selling a variety of products, including, fresh local corn, tomatoes, handmade jewelry, the most delicious sweet treats you’ve ever had, wine, coffee and so much more!
“Not that I’m biased, but I think we have the best market in the area! The farmers and vendors are such a pleasure to work with. We have great, loyal customers and the best partners in Duke Energy, the Caesars Foundation of Southern Indiana, and the City of New Albany” said Develop New Albany Board President Teresa Baxter.
The Develop New Albany Farmers Market accepts SNAP benefits and participates in the Double Up program to double the dollars of customers using their food benefits. It also administers the POP (Power of Produce) Club to encourage the youngest market visitors to develop healthy food habits.
“Farmers markets are abundant sources of food, connection, and resilience in our communities across the country, but they don’t just happen on their own,” said Ben Feldman, Farmers Market Coalition executive director.
“Behind the scenes of every successful farmers market is a dedicated person or team working to make the market thrive. These farmers market operators are experts who need community and financial support to run their markets and resources specifically designed for their needs. Throughout National Farmers Market Week 2022, we will be highlighting the vital work of farmers market operators across the nation. Join us!”
Develop New Albany is a 501© (3) Main Street organization comprised of volunteer leadership to partner, promote and preserve downtown, uptown, and midtown New Albany. For more information, go to www.developna.org.
