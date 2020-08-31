NEW ALBANY — Judson Keith Hoover, 50, has been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Rebecca Ruth Hoover, 38.
Investigation by the New Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit resulted in the arrest of Judson Hoover of New Albany and the announcement was made Monday evening, according to a news release. Hoover is in the Floyd County Jail.
“The hard work and diligence of the NAPD Criminal Investigations team has revealed strong evidence indicating Judson Hoover is responsible for the death of Rebecca Hoover,” New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said, according to the release.
Bailey said no additional details were to be issued Monday evening. The Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office and New Albany Police Department will release additional information at a later date.
The Police Department issued a news release Saturday asking for the public’s help in gathering information to locate Rebecca Ruth Hoover, also of New Albany. She had last been seen Aug. 2 in New Albany.
The police said in the Saturday news release that facts surrounding Rebecca Ruth Hoover’s disappearance were unknown and no speculation was made pertaining to her safety.
Formal charges were not yet filed against Hoover Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.