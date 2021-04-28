The Planet Dance Youth Allstars of New Albany are headed to The Dance Summit to compete Sunday and Monday May 2 and 3, 2021. The Dance Summit, in Orlando, Florida, is designed to give the most competitive dance teams the chance to show they are the best in the country. Dance teams must earn a bid from 70 of the top All Star Dance competitions. The Dance Summit is the largest end-of-the-year dance competition in the All Star market and Stars will compete in both Pom and Hip Hop categories. The teams are made up of dancers from the Kentuckiana region and range from ages 7 to 13. They are coached by Maddy Robinson.

