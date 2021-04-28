The Planet Dance Youth Allstars of New Albany are headed to The Dance Summit to compete Sunday and Monday May 2 and 3, 2021. The Dance Summit, in Orlando, Florida, is designed to give the most competitive dance teams the chance to show they are the best in the country. Dance teams must earn a bid from 70 of the top All Star Dance competitions. The Dance Summit is the largest end-of-the-year dance competition in the All Star market and Stars will compete in both Pom and Hip Hop categories. The teams are made up of dancers from the Kentuckiana region and range from ages 7 to 13. They are coached by Maddy Robinson.
New Albany Planet Dance Youth Allstars in national competition
-
-
- 1 min to read
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in March, 2021
Raymond J. Carroll, 70, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his home. He was a native of Jeffersonville, IN. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte J. Carroll of Jeffersonville, IN; son, Jamie Carroll; daughters, Laura A. Becknell (Mike) of Sellersburg, IN, Tara McNeatt (Parrin) of Louisvi…
Opal C. Nein, age 89, passed away on her 89th birthday, Saturday, April 24, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was a native of Glasgow, KY. She retired from N. E. Francisco Builders. She was a member of Park Memorial UMC, Clarksville Business and Professional Women, Eagles Auxiliary, WICCS …
Most Popular
Articles
- COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Stumler leads Kentucky to national title
- AUTO RACING: "Chargin" Charlie Glotzbach passes away
- Mansion 1886 event venue opens in New Albany
- Jeff man charged with molesting neighborhood children
- DODD COLUMN: Morning run takes terrifying turn
- Jeff mayor accuses councilman of conflict of interest over sewer vote
- COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Stumler helps Kentucky advance to national championship
- BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Highlanders hand Shamrocks 1st loss
- No charges in fatal New Albany shooting
- HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Red Devils roll over Bulldogs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.